Shaw retrial to begin Tuesday

Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, was convicted of murder in the June 2014 shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Luis Lopez at a 2015 trial where he also represented himself, but the conviction was overruled by the state's highest court after it was deemed the state had used improper evidence.

At a final pretrial hearing Feb. 10, Judge Jon Jensen said the court will bring in a pool of about 100 potential jurors in an attempt to find enough individuals unfamiliar with the case, which has been covered extensively by local media over the past three years.

Prosecutors also requested extra security for the trial, which the judge allowed.

Shaw, who also represented himself in the 2015 trial, has filed several motions in his case in recent weeks, including requests for a change of venue, a change of judge and an outright dismissal of the case; all were denied per court records.

A key witness for the prosecution in Shaw's first trial could not be located by the state and will not testify at next week's retrial.

LaConstance Martin testified in 2015 to driving Shaw and Dametrian Martin Welch to Lopez's apartment and picking them up at a nearby Kmart after the shooting. She testified to not knowing what happened in between dropping the men off and picking them up.

According to court documents, the state has been unable to locate Martin for the retrial. Judge Jensen has ruled her previous testimony will be allowed in this trial, despite a formal objection from Shaw.

Welch, who was sentenced in 2015 to eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and burglary in the case, was transported back to Grand Forks last week to testify in the retrial, according to jail logs. Welch initially was charged with murder in the case, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal.

Charges and supreme court ruling

On June 24, 2014, investigators say Shaw broke into Lopez's Grand Forks apartment, where Lopez, his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter were sleeping, and shot him to death. Shaw, who is from Winston-Salem, N.C., received the maximum penalty for the Class AA felony - life in prison without parole.

The jury also found him guilty of burglary, a Class B felony. Prosecutors relied on testimony regarding Shaw's alleged involvement in an earlier burglary during the trial. Grand Forks Police developed the theory that Shaw took part in a burglary four days before the murder in an apartment above Lopez's and that he broke into the wrong unit when he later returned after receiving a threat related to the burglary.

Shaw never was charged in the earlier burglary, though the state argued testimony and evidence should be considered in the murder trial to show his plan, motive and intent to return to the apartment to respond to the threat. The state's high court disagreed.

"After reviewing the entire record, we cannot conclude the admission of the evidence of the earlier burglary without the required analysis and without a cautionary instruction was harmless error," the Supreme Court ruling stated.