The List: Final nights of 'Prelude to a Kiss'

• The '80s pop-rock group Starship is performing at 8 p.m. today at Shooting Star Casino, Mahnomen, Minn. Tickets start at $10. Info: www.StarCasino.com/tickets.

• The 10th annual Frozen Feat 5K and 10K race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with registration at Central High School, downtown Grand Forks. The 10K race starts at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Money raised will go to Grand Forks Special Olympians. Info: Frozen Feat 5k and 10k 2017 on Facebook.

• Auditions for the production of "Little Shop of Horrors" are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fire Hall Theatre, downtown Grand Forks. The show will open May 8 for three weeks. Both men and women are needed and should prepare a song from a pop musical or a pop song from the late '50s or early '60s and bring their own recording/CD. Info: ggfct.com.

• The Happy Harry's Beer and Bacon Festival is on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 5 p.m. for general admission ticketholders in the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. The festival will last until 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, $25 and $50. Info: aleruscenter.com.

• The "Sips and Song" Grand Forks Master Chorale concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at HB Sound and Light, 101 N. Eighth St., Grand Forks. The Chorale is working with Helix Wine & Bites to offer pairings of wine and music in a unique atmosphere for a fun and unusual concert. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Info: (701) 732-0091 or email gfmasterchorale@gmail.com for tickets.

• The Entertaining History event is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Forks County Historical Museum, 2405 Belmont Road, Grand Forks. David Britton will present "Country Grain Elevators: History, Form and Function," and it is free and open to the public. Info: Grand Forks County Historical Society on Facebook.

• A book discussion leading up to the 48th annual UND Writers Conference, March 22-24, with the theme "Citizen," is from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Forks Public Library, Grand Forks. Crystal Alberts will lead the discussion on "Whereas," by Layli Long Soldier, and the event is free and open to the public. Info: und.edu/orgs/writers-conference/index.cfm.

• The WoodPicks, along with Corey Medina and Brothers, will be perform blues and bluegrass music from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Kezar Music Company, 315 Duluth Ave. N., Thief River Falls. Info: Visit KMC Showroom Presents on Facebook.

• The Master Storyteller Series presents Richard Rousseau at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Farm By The Lake, 17797 366th St., Bagley, Minn. Info: (218) 694-2084 or Farm By The Lake on Facebook.

• Artful Healing for current and former adult cancer patients is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Altru Rehab Building, 1300 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Michelle Walka will lead a painting party with a reflective twist. Info: (701) 780-4717.

• "The Nether" production, a crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller by UND Theatre Arts students, is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Burtness Theatre on UND campus, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Info: (701) 777-2587 for tickets. For more information, call (701) 777-3446.

• The 2017 International Crop Expo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Alerus Center. Info: www.cropexpo.com.

• The deadline for a Play Day at Fire Hall Theatre for students in North Dakota schools is Wednesday. The Play Day is from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Fire Hall Theatre, downtown, Grand Forks, and is for students in grades K-6. Capacity is 24 actors. The cost is $35 and $30 for additional actors in the same family or if signing up for more than one play day. Info and registration form: ggfct.com.

• A free public screening of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Empire Arts Center, downtown Grand Forks, and hosted by Grand Forks Reads. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• The UND Concert Choir performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Grand Forks. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $14 for a family pass. Military tickets are free. Open to the public. Info: (701) 777-2644.

• The "Frankenstein: Penetrating the Secrets of Nature" exhibit will be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 17, excluding weekends, in the new School of Medicine and Health Sciences building, in the Library of the Health Sciences,1301 N. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: (701) 777-4129.

• The Jack Frost Exhibit is on display through Feb. 24 in the East Grand Forks Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W. Artists from Mountainbrook will exhibit their work. Info: ascherer@egflibrary.org or call (218) 773-9121.

• The eighth annual "Of Memory, Bone and Myth" Photo Exhibition in the Colonel Eugene E. Myers Art Gallery located in the Hughes Fine Arts Center on UND's campus will be on display through Feb. 28. Info: suzanne.gonsalez@und.edu.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located in the River Cinema Mall near the north entrance. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

The List compiles arts and entertainment events going on in the area throughout the next week. If you have an event to include, send an email to accent@gfherald.com no later than 5 p.m. the Monday before it should appear in The List.