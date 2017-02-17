Destry Lenoward Simmons Sr., 52, was arrested Thursday afternoon after investigators found eight designer bags of heroin at his residence in the 1700 block of South 35th Street, according to police reports. Officers said he intended to deliver the heroin to his clients.

Officers also found a designer bag of meth located in a Crown Royal bag in Simmons' vehicle, according to charging documents.

Court documents state the drugs were found about 500 feet from Century Elementary School, which increases the severity of the charges.

Simmons appeared Friday afternoon in Grand Forks District Court, where he faces charges of possessing heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class AA felony, possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class B felony, and driving while his license is suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.

A co-defendant in the case, 29-year-old Ashley Dawn Nikle of Grand Forks, also was arrested Thursday and faces a Class C felony charge of possessing alprazolam, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic attacks. She also appeared Friday in district court.

A Class AA felony carries a life sentence without parole, while a Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony carries a five-year sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Simmons and Nikle both have preliminary hearings March 22.