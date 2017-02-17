Bus aide charged in molestation case resigns

The South Washington County School Board approved Harvey Kneifl's resignation Thursday, Feb. 16. It was effective Feb. 13.

Kneifl, 70, of Woodbury was placed on paid administrative leave after the district received a complaint against him Feb. 6. A 4-year-old girl had told her parents Kneifl touched her while she rode the bus, and the parents contacted Woodbury police, who launched a criminal investigation. A district personnel investigation also was started.

Kneifl was arrested Feb. 8 and later charged in Washington County District Court with six felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly touching children, ages 4 and 5, sexually over their clothes. Bus video shows the incidents, according to police and court records.

Kneifl told police he likes to tickle children and admitted to rubbing girls' thighs, but he denied touching their genital area over their clothes, the criminal complaint says.

The district's personnel investigation remains open after Kneifl's resignation, communications director Barb Brown said.

The Woodbury Police Department's criminal investigation also remains active, department spokeswoman Michelle Okada said. No further evidence has been forwarded to the Washington County Attorney's Office, she noted.

Kneifl posted $250,000 bail and was released from Washington County jail Feb. 11. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.