When will the traffic light go up near the south-end Altru?

Kuharenko currently is working on environmental impact documentation, and expects to open the project for bids this fall.

Kuharenko said the city originally bid the project, which has been discussed since at least 2015, as a temporary traffic signal. The City Council chose to build a permanent one instead once they realized the high cost of a temporary light, especially because the city would likely build a permanent signal in the future.

"By going straight to a permanent signal, we're saving taxpayer money," Kuharenko said.

The project will use federal aid, with about 20 percent of the total cost expected to come from local sources, Kuharenko said. Local funding likely will come from the city's highway users fund.

A public input meeting for the project will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in City Hall.