'John School' program ready to educate ND buyers of sex

Christina Sambor, director of FUSE, the state's anti-trafficking coalition, said she anticipates the first course will be held during the first half of 2017. The goal of the program, often called a John School, is to address the demand for commercial sex as one approach to fight human trafficking.

"I think this is a really important piece of the work," Sambor told state legislators recently. "We have the supply because there is a demand."

University of Mary Professor Chad Litton, director of the criminal justice program, said the curriculum is modeled after the First Offender Prostitution Program in San Francisco and the Breaking Free program in St. Paul.

"The concept behind this type of intermediate sentencing option is that certain offenders will not reoffend once they more fully understand the impact of their behavior on themselves and others," Litton said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judges can choose to sentence offenders to the one-day education program, including ordering them to pay for the course. The University of Mary can offer the course in different parts of the state, Litton said.

The curriculum, which will feature a victim impact panel, includes five sessions that "focus on the risks and impacts of purchasing prostitution that the purchaser may not have been aware of at the time of the offense," Litton said.

The program is designed for offenders who purchase or attempt to hire adults for sex, Sambor said.

Eighteen men arrested last summer in Fargo-Moorhead in a sting called "Guardian Angel" would not have been eligible for the program because they attempted to hire minors for sex.

The law creating the offender education program has a sunset date of June 30, 2017, but state legislators are considering a bill that would remove that date and make the program permanent.

The proposal, Senate Bill 2302, passed unanimously in the Senate and will now be considered by House lawmakers. It has a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Feb. 20.