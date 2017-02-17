Community news

• The Thief River Falls Area Community Fund recently received a donation of $10,000 from Chris and Darla Twomey. "Thief River Falls has always been a very important community for us, and we are happy to be a part of the birth of this new community fund," said Chris Twomey.

• Minnesota State-Mankato has announced the fall Dean's List. Ada, Minn.: Tori Narum. Crookston: Jordan Bengtson, Blake Brekken, Samuel Brule. East Grand Forks: Cameron Pederson, Allison Pritchett. Hallock, Minn.: Stephanie Bengtson. Shevlin, Minn.: Lukas Halberg. Strandquist, Minn.: Taylor Rux. Thief River Falls: Hannah Bergstrom, Samantha Buckley. Warroad, Minn.: Casey Anderson, Heather Tyler.

• Ellen Swanson of Fosston, Minn., has made the fall Dean's List at Bemidji State University.

• Lake Region State College has announced the fall President's List. Grand Forks: Miranda Alexander, Lindsey Dalsted. Devils Lake: Breanna Becker, Courtney Caldwell, Travis Clifford, Dawn Hagan, Gregory Hammons, Nicholas Hammons, Cassandra Hietala, Kaitlyn Hillebrand, Jaden Hunt, Mackenzie Irwin, Morgan Johnson, Cassidy Nelson, Erin Nelson, Masayuki Omura, Paige Prekker, Tailor Rudolph, Sarah Sailor, Brady Samuelson, Sarah Zacher, Anna Ziegler. East Grand Forks: Erica Claus-Numsali. Langdon, N.D.: Alicia Ewert, Casey Hoffarth. Minto, N.D.: Devin Flanders. Michigan, N.D.: Eric Gilbertson. Grand Forks Air Force Base: Stephanie Gonzalez, Rassel Kabigting, Danielle Linsalata. Doyon, N.D.: Bonnie Halvorson. Grafton, N.D.: Karly Kennelly. Tolna, N.D.: Jonathan Lund. Hampden, N.D.: Erin Morstad. Emerado, N.D.: Marco Nava. Larimore, N.D.: Nicole Schmitt, Heidi Wakefield. Thompson, N.D.: Rebekah Stoe. Park River, N.D.: Hannah Swartz.

• Lake Region State College has announced the fall Dean's List. Starkweather, N.D.: Shaun Anderson, Erika Weaver. Larimore, N.D.: Nathan Barnes, Christina Thorsell. Grand Forks: John Bartlette, Rachel Mobbs, Jessica Pearce, Kayla Phelps, Molly Worman. Grand Forks Air Force Base: Micah Begley, Amanda Davidson, Makayla Platt, Noelle Viner. Devils Lake: Anna Belgarde, Pele Charboneau, Hailey Enno, Jadyn Fee, Clayton Flock, Jessica Hagen, Landen Hall, Trista Hill, Brianna Holtz, Rudolf Horak, Brianna Johanson, Jessica Johanson, Angela Kelly, Matthew Kraft, Kayleigh Larson, Austin Lee, Heidi Mack, Benjamin Magstadt, Nicholas Magstadt, Trisha Maine, John Mickelson, Ty Ness, Jordyne Oakland, Alexander Olson, Crystal Reed, Sheyenna Riley, Dartagnan Robertson, Grace Robinson, Emily Schafer, Kelsey Schlenk, Patricia Schwab, Kylie Skadsem, Landyn Swenson, Abril Trujillo, Kayla Voigt, Mikayla Wallace, Ryan Welsh, Terra Wiese, Ann Yu. Crary, N.D.: Keenan Devier. Langdon, N.D.: Dalton Girodat, Landin Johnson. Munich, N.D.: Jakob Goeser, Austen Sauer. Grafton, N.D.: Jaden Hanson, Jillian Hanson, Karissa Moore. East Grand Forks: Cody Hlavka, Katherine Robbins. Fordville, N.D.: Hope Jehlickla. Hillsboro, N.D.: Austin Kozojed, Payton Kritzberger. Hoople, N.D.: Josh Langerud. Lakota, N.D.: Matthew Miller. McVille, N.D.: Haley Monsebroten. Mayville, N.D.: Tracy Nettum. Thompson, N.D.: Brett Peterson. Petersburg, N.D.: Aron Teppo. Arvilla, N.D.: Davina Van Kooten.

• Natalie Koch of Mentor, Minn., has been named to fall Dean's List at Hofstra University.

• Elli Strand of Grand Forks has been named to the fall Dean's List at Concordia College.

• Breanna Peterson of Grand Forks has been announced to the fall Dean's List at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.

• The University of Wisconsin Madison has announced the fall Dean's List. Crookston: Isaac Loegering. East Grand Forks: Erika Pritchett. Euclid, Minn.: Whitney Pilger.

• Bailey Bergeron, Greenbush, Minn., and Tyler Hultgren, Kennedy, Minn., have been named to the St. Cloud Technical & Community College fall Dean's List.

• Nicholas Almen of Devils Lake made the North Dakota State University fall Dean's List.

• Minnesota State University Moorhead has announced the fall Dean's List. Crookston, Minn.: Paige Aamoth, Brooke Bergeron, Andrew Boucher, Kelsey Durbin, Alyssa Goelzer, Michael Hajostek, Zachary Lutz, Alex Macgregor, Haley Roed, Elisa Samuelson, Sean Williams. Hampden, N.D.: Katie Aanstad. Shelly, Minn.: Logan Ackerman, Caleb Walz. Thief River Falls: Brooklyn Anderson, Jacoby Bergeron, Ashley Borchardt, Madison Brekke, Brenden Finger, Elle Jorgenson, Alexandria King, Austin Selvig, Jill Solberg, Lindsey Van Elsberg. Middle River, Minn.: Morgan Anderson, Madison Wagner. Warren, Minn.: Brooke Bauer, Peter Durand, Dara Narlock. Lake Bronson, Minn.: Mackenzie Bergeron, Taylor Borg-Sele. Bagley, Minn.: Kylie Bergh, Shaniah Kaiser, Sierrah Kaiser, Laura Rasmussen, Emma Ricke. Strandquist, Minn.: Devon Binstock. Grand Forks: Anastasia Brakel, Seth Cline, Michael Colenso, Sydney Grenier, Ashleigh Jerde, Lindsey Landis, Ivy McGurran, Jacqueline Mork, Tanner Robinson. Roseau, Minn.: Emily Carlson, Sierra Janisch, Nicholas O'Brien, Aleta Sanford, Cassie Schumacher, Emma Vatnsdal. Fosston, Minn.: Marissa Carlson, Claudia Keller, Liberty Weiss. Munich, N.D.: Miranda Darling. Hillsboro, N.D.: Jake Ferguson. Thompson, N.D.: Shannon Galegher, Mikayla Gustafson. Red Lake Falls, Minn.: Britta Glass, Alexis Hanson. Langdon, N.D.: Taylor Gratton. Fertile, Minn.: Carissa Gunufson, Samuel Holen, Meagen Solie. Brooks, Minn.: Tyrell Hamrum. Grafton, N.D.: Paige Hanson, Whitney Perez. Cavalier, N.D.: Julia Hartz, Paige O'Hara, Jeffery Stith. Newfolden, Minn.: Alexis Homme. Mountain, N.D.: Sawyer Jenson. Greenbush, Minn.: Nicholas Kaml, Aunica Novacek, Lisa Sang, Julia Stenberg. Angus, Minn.: Brittany Kasprick. McVille, N.D.: Mariah Kinneberg. McIntosh, Minn.: Jessica Kasprzak, Kylee Mandt. Hallock, Minn.: Nichole Kraska, Blair Younggren, Kailey Younggren. Argyle, Minn.: Kelsey Lindgren, Hayden Sczepanski. Strathcona, Minn.: Michelle Lorenson. Devils Lake: Nicole Mayers. Park River, N.D.: Haille McLaughlin, Spencer Rehovsky. Viking, Minn.: Taylor Myers, Cassidy Wheeler. Portland, N.D.: Elizabeth Nelson. Oklee, Minn.: Kayla Olson, Samantha Smith, Holly Vettleson. Kennedy, Minn.: Kyle Petersburg. Stephen, Minn.: Marnie Peterson. Badger, Minn.: Hope Pickhartz, Michael Pittman. Tolna, N.D.: Rheanna Quam. Larimore, N.D.: Carol Rumen. East Grand Forks: Ryan Rusk, Jordyn Weber, Chessa Jones, Jessamy Jones. St. Hilaire, Minn.: Isaac Skalsky. Erskine, Minn.: Hanna Wiersma.

• Valley City State University has announced the fall Dean's List. Arvilla, N.D.: Megan Mcnamee. Buston, N.D.: Kennedy Henningsgard. Grafton, N.D.: Joseph Demers. Grand Forks: Bradley Johnson. Hatton, N.D.: Baylee Swenson. Pekin, N.D.: Bradyn Sand.

• Eighteen Grand Forks Central and 15 Red River students have been selected to perform at the All-State Music Festival. Michael Anderson, Lauren Craig, Rachel Craig, Cassie Fincher, Jessica Folson, Gabby Halliday, Seth Hanson, Daniel Hettich, Neji Hu, Aiden Krogh, Kinneri Rami, Brady Ritland, Alexis Roehl, Abby Salyers, Katie Thiel, Gus Voth and Ella Zhang will play in the All-State Orchestra. Jack Bulman, Emily Cox, Isabel Krogh, Maisy Lindseth, Soren Loyland, Ian McWilliams, Annika Meyers, Will Valentine and Mikayla Weiss will play in the All-State Band. Casey Hennessy, Maia Jackson, Chanda Jerde, McKenzie Johnson, Calli Medley, Nathan Peasland, Carolyn Smith and Evan Welsh will perform in the All-State Mixed Chorus. Bailey Jaeger and Kenzie Kelly will perform in the All-State Treble Choir.

• Harrison Boucher of Crookston has been named to the fall Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter, Minn.) Dean's List.

• John Hoplin and Sara Larson of Grand Forks have been named to the Wichita (Kan.) State University fall 2016 Dean's List.

• Mariah Donarski of Crookston is a recipient of the fall Chancellor's Award from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

• Starkweather (N.D.) High School has announced the quarter two honor roll students. Daniell Rader made the A Honor Roll and Jenna Thompson made the B+ Honor roll.