"Star Wars" Force Friday II comes two years after the original Force Friday marketing push for toys tied to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Touted as the world's first global live toy unboxing event, Disney launched an 18-hour online marathon that employed YouTube stars to open toy boxes online.

The announcement comes two days before the start of the industry's annual Toy Fair in New York City.

"The first Star Wars Force Friday event was truly unique, uniting fans across five continents in an unprecedented global live unboxing event ahead of thousands of midnight openings at retail," says Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. "We're excited to confirm that Star Wars Force Friday is back for 'The Last Jedi.' Plans for this year's worldwide event are top secret, but expect something befitting the excitement around the next episode of the Star Wars saga."

Jill Wilfert, the Lego Group's vice president of global licensing and entertainment, said, "It was so much fun to be a part of Star Wars Force Friday, and we can't wait for fans to join this year's celebration as we reveal new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' products during Force Friday II—a global event that will connect fans and families, and allow them to build, create, and share their experiences with others."

As in 2015, products for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be kept under wraps until Force Friday II.

"The Force Awakens" toys were on the top 10 toy lists for both boys and girls for the first time ever in 2015. Disney did not hold an equivalent unboxing event last year in advance of the first "Star Wars" spinoff, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Marty Brochstein, the Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association's senior VP of industry relations and information, said the tentpole played a crucial role in boosting overall toy sales from licensed properties in 2015 and 2016. He told Variety that the second Force Friday should be highly popular.

"You had a popular franchise being marketed for the first time in 10 years and you had Disney on board in 2015, which made a massive effort," he noted. "Disney is very good at this."