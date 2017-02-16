Devils Lake to discontinue German language program

Fifty-seven middle and high school students currently take German, which Superintendent Scott Privratsky said is not a high enough number to justify keeping the language as an offering from a financial standpoint. He added the district always looks for opportunities to reduce its staff when members resign or retire, in order to decrease the need to make layoffs.

"Our board and administration has chosen to always look at the opportunity, when there are resignations or retirements, to downsize staff if necessary, rather than go through a non-renewal process and uproot someone's livelihood and pull the rug out from under them, if you will," Privratsky said.

He said eliminating the German program will save about $65,000 to $70,000, and will allow the district to put more resources toward the more popular Spanish program. "We're trying to place some money where the students are enrolled, and we have an increased need for more Spanish, so we're going to apply more resources there."

Students taking German may have the option to continue taking the language through the North Dakota Center for Distance Education, he said.

"It doesn't make me happy that we aren't going to have enough students to continue the program but, like I said, if you're going to make reductions, when you have the resignations or retirements, that's the time to do it," Privratsky said. "(We're) trying to provide the best of balancing a budget and providing opportunities for kids and applying the resources where they're most needed."