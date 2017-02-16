Woman injured in northwest Minnesota rollover
HUMBOLDT, Minn.—Slippery conditions played a role in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday in Kittson County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded about 9 p.m. to the crash. Tierney Rae Knapp, 20, of Lancaster, Minn., was southbound in a 1997 Ford pickup on U.S. Highway 75 south of Humboldt when she lost control of her vehicle, according to a State Patrol report. The pickup slid onto the shoulder, rolled and came to rest on its wheels "with the driver underneath."
Knapp was taken to Altru Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing her seat belt, and no alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.
Humboldt is about 80 miles north of Grand Forks.