    Inmate dies at Crookston jail

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 1:08 p.m.

    CROOKSTON—A prisoner at a Polk County jail has died, according to media reports.

    Paramedics responded Thursday to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston for a medical emergency. Medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, but he died this weekend after being taken to a local hospital, according to media reports.

    Administrators have not released the inmate's name or cause of death. The incident is under investigation.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

