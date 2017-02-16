Inmate dies at Crookston jail
CROOKSTON—A prisoner at a Polk County jail has died, according to media reports.
Paramedics responded Thursday to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston for a medical emergency. Medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, but he died this weekend after being taken to a local hospital, according to media reports.
Administrators have not released the inmate's name or cause of death. The incident is under investigation.
