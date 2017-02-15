Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, House Bill 1275's prime sponsor, told colleagues it's just "common sense" because such games are played on private property. But if the North Dakota High School Activities Association, a quasi-public group that runs the playoffs, worries about a lawsuit, he said, the bill would provide legal cover.

"We're basically covering them with this law, but I don't know that we're covering ourselves," Rep. Marvin E. Nelson, D-Rolla, warned.

He was one of two members of the House Judiciary Committee to recommend the bill not pass. Thirteen other members recommended passage. The House voted 80-10 in favor with four absent.

The impetus for the bill was the football playoff in fall 2015 that involved Shanley, a Catholic school, and Bismarck's Shiloh Christian School. Both schools were accustomed to offering prayers over their PA systems during home games in the regular season. The NDHSAA has never prevented that because the hosts of regular-season games are schools where the games are played.

But the group said playoff games are different because it is the host of those games. It declined to allow prayers citing a Supreme Court ruling forbidding public schools from offering prayers over PA systems, violating the constitution's prohibition against the establishment of a state religion.

Requests for comment from the NDHSAA's public affairs officer were not responded to as of press time.

Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, said his group, which represents the state's two dioceses, chose to not take a position.

Nelson agreed with the NDHSAA, telling colleagues, "When it comes down to it, the High School Activity Association specifically said — they have told people they can pray and they do pray — but they can't use the PA system the High School Activity Association has rented for the duration of that game to do their prayer."

Koppelman brushed off the argument, noting that a prayer was offered over the Legislature's PA system before the House began its work that morning and, presumably, the system is owned by state government.

But it's not certain that school prayers and legislative prayers are the same.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that legislative prayers are constitutional even if they favor one religion. It cited the long history of such practice and argued that the prayer was for lawmakers, not the general public and, therefore, does not establish a state religion.