William Andrew Grahek was a student at the University of Minnesota Duluth, studying computer science and criminology. Police said he was killed when he was shot inside the rental home at 510 E. 11th St. at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Grahek, a Twin Cities native and the son of a St. Paul police sergeant, also was a specialist with the Park Point-based U.S. Army Reserve 312th Engineer Company and played for the university's Fighting Penguins club rugby team.

His death came as a shock to teammates and coaches, who gathered in a campus conference room on Wednesday afternoon to share memories.

"To have someone that friendly be taken in that matter is just mindblowing to me," said teammate Trace Bolstad, who knew Grahek for more than two years. "I can never imagine him doing anything to deserve anything like that. I don't know what to think; I was in shock for a long time."

Duluth police said Wednesday that no suspects were in custody. They had initially detained several people and said a "person of interest" was being questioned on Tuesday night.

"This continues to be a very active investigation and we are following up on numerous leads," police said in a statement.

The shooting was the sixth in Duluth in a span of 25 days, but the first of those to result in a death. Police Chief Mike Tusken said Tuesday that the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting may have been related to a robbery or home invasion. At a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night, Deputy Chief Nick Lukovsky said the incident did not appear to be random. Authorities had not provided any further details as of Wednesday night.

Grahek grew up in Centerville, Minn., and graduated from Centennial High School in Circle Pines in 2012, according to his Facebook page.

Grahek's parents, Jon and Heidi, declined to comment, but the St. Paul Police Department issued a statement on their behalf. Jon Grahek, an Ely native and UMD graduate, has been employed there for more than 20 years.

"The department will do all it can to support Sgt. Grahek and his loved ones during this difficult time and asks that everyone keep them in their prayers," spokesman Steve Linders wrote in an email.

"The Graheks do not wish to make a public statement other than to say that they loved William very much and to thank everyone who has reached out to them with comforting words and support."

Grahek originally came to Duluth to study at the College of St. Scholastica, but later transferred to UMD, where his brother also is enrolled. He was in his fourth year, but was not set to graduate this semester.

Sarah Welle, a senior St. Scholastica, met Grahek when they were freshmen together. Both from the same part of the state, he would drive when they wanted to go home on a weekend. During a storm that closed campus, they took trays from the cafeteria to slide down the campus' steep hills.

"He was a social butterfly," she said, who cracked jokes and had a lot of friends. "He got along with literally everyone. ... None of us can believe it's real and he's gone."

Grahek spent much of his free time with his rugby teammates and was proud to be part of the team that won USA Rugby's Division II men's national championship in 2015, friends said.

"He was the guy who showed up to practice and made everyone else feel better about being there," Bolstad said. "He showed up with a giant smile on his face always."

Friends said he was particularly known for what they described as a "goofy smile."

"He was just a friendly, happy guy," said Connor Larson, another teammate. "He didn't want to make anyone his enemy. He just wanted to make friends."

When Grahek was a senior at Centennial, he was recruited to the Army Reserves by Staff Sgt. Adam Boktor. Boktor said Wednesday that while many in the military are set on serving full-time, Grahek was clear that college was also a priority.

"He was very down to earth; very grounded," Boktor said, of his time working with him through the Army's Future Soldier Training Program. "He held the group together. He was always pushing everyone to do better."

Mary Swanstrom, who coached Grahek on the rugby team, served in the Navy and said she bonded with him over their military experience. Friends said Grahek did express an interest in enlisting full-time after graduation.

"I really respected that about him," Swanstrom said. "He was really dedicated to that."

Swanstrom said Grahek had the "most infectious, happy smile of anyone I've ever met." She said her favorite memory of Grahek involves their trip to the national championships in South Carolina, with his dad traveling to witness his son play.

"Just that bond he had with his dad," Swanstrom said. "Any parent who wants to go and watch their son play halfway across the country — that's a good relationship. It was clear that he was just a good kid."

Lisa Erwin, vice chancellor for student life at UMD, issued a statement on the incident.

"The campus community mourns the loss of Will Grahek and our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," she said. "We will continue to provide resources and support to the campus through the grieving process."

St. Scholastica, where Grahek was enrolled from fall 2013 to fall 2014, also addressed his death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time," spokeswoman Valerie Clark said in an email. "The College is making counseling services available to any students who would like them through the Student Center for Health and Well-Being."