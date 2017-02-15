Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Burgum orders evacuation of pipeline protesters stressing flood danger

    Praise with a beat at United Lutheran in Grand Forks

    By Joshua Komer Today at 8:45 p.m.
    Dave Scherer (center), known as Agape, leads a sanctuary full of people to participate in "hip-hop worship" during a night of music, storytelling and poetry Wednesday in United Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    The United Lutheran Church of Grand Forks was filled with people enjoying fellowship Wednesday with "hip-hop worship." (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 2

    Two special guests raised the roof in United Lutheran Church of Grand Forks on Wednesday evening with a rap performance that also brought the sanctuary to a reflective silence during a time of fellowship between songs.

    Performer Dave Scherer, better known as Agape, and Joe Davis brought their "hip-hop worship," a different style of praise, to the church. Young and old alike joined in as they were asked to jump and dance to the music.

    The two performers from Minneapolis travel throughout the Upper Midwest to share their music.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalunited lutheran churchReligionMusichip-hop
    Joshua Komer

    Joshua Komer is a Photojournalist and a Photo Technician for the Grand Forks Herald. Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina Komer studied at Randolph Community College for photojournalism. 

    jkomer@gfherald.com
    Advertisement