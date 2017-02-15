Praise with a beat at United Lutheran in Grand Forks
1 / 2
2 / 2
Two special guests raised the roof in United Lutheran Church of Grand Forks on Wednesday evening with a rap performance that also brought the sanctuary to a reflective silence during a time of fellowship between songs.
Performer Dave Scherer, better known as Agape, and Joe Davis brought their "hip-hop worship," a different style of praise, to the church. Young and old alike joined in as they were asked to jump and dance to the music.
The two performers from Minneapolis travel throughout the Upper Midwest to share their music.