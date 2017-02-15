N.D., Minnesota senators back Trump, Russia investigation

Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned Monday after it was revealed he had misled the White House about his discussion of international sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

The New York Times first reported Tuesday the Trump campaign had "repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials" before the presidential election.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said in a statement to the Herald he is "deeply concerned" about Trump's relationship with Russia.

"Let me be very clear: Russia wants to subvert our democracy, and its close ties with the president and his staff raises several red flags," he said, calling on Trump to release his tax returns to disclose any potential financial connections to Russia. "And while I'm relieved that Gen. Flynn no longer has the president's ear, I don't believe that this case is anywhere near closed."

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., voiced his own interest in the recent developments, though in more muted language offered thanks to Flynn for his "long career" of service.

"As far as the resignation and reports of contacts between the Trump campaign and various Russian individuals, that's something that obviously we have questions about," Hoeven said in a phone interview. "So, the Senate Intelligence Committee will take the lead in oversight in getting information — in regard not only to Gen. Flynn's resignation and reports of contacts with Russia but also investigating any interference with the election by Russia and these leaks that are going on."

Trump has responded to the allegations on Twitter.

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy," he said. "Very un-American!"

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Democratic leaders in the Senate agreed to continue an Intelligence Committee investigation already underway but widen it in accordance with recent developments.

Special commission

The Post also reported some Democrats have pushed for more, as was evident in a Herald interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who called for a commission of experts, not politicians, to investigate. Klobuchar said she'd like a commission similar to the one that explored the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She did, however, express support for the investigation in Senate intelligence and judiciary committees.

"Most significant, we're trying to figure out why this is happening," she said in a telephone interview. She acknowledged arguments that leaks to the press on the Trump campaign and his staff should be pursued and said that "after 26 days, (Flynn) had to resign over contacts with Russia, and we can't pretend that didn't happen."

Hoeven, like other Republicans, argued a congressional investigation would be sufficient as part of an already existing system of "checks and balances."

The office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., directed the Herald to a Wednesday statement on "Russian interference in the U.S. democratic process" that suggested Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuse himself from investigating the matter.

"Russia is an adversary that we need to take seriously and hold accountable through independent investigations," Heitkamp said in prepared statement. "These investigations are about defending ourselves from cyberattacks that our intelligence officials have traced back to Russia and about making sure we stop any nation that seeks to nefariously influence or interfere in our government." She suggested that if more investigation is needed after congressional review, an "independent commission" may be warranted.

Reps. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Collin Peterson, D-Minn., were unable to be reached for comment.