Owlboy told the Forum News Service he feared for his life, adding Sundeen appeared drunk and ready to fight. Sundeen said he is the victim and that he shouldn't be locked up.

"I probably shouldn't be talking about it because my lawyer told me not to, but I can't take the one-sided news," Sundeen said, adding he wants people to know his side of the story.

Sundeen claims he was jumped by three men as he went outside to smoke, adding he was too drunk to remember what the fight was about. He said he broke free, went to his pickup, retrieved a gun and returned to the ruckus.

"I was trying to protect myself in the situation I was in, which wasn't a good situation to begin with, and I understand it was probably my fault for getting into the situation," Sundeen said.

Owlboy said he was at the bar celebrating his birthday when he heard the commotion. He said he went outside to see what was going on when the gun was pulled on him.

Sundeen, who eventually left after calming down, said the gun wasn't loaded.

Devils Lake Police said they later pulled Sundeen over and booked him at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center. Formal charges in Ramsey County District Court hadn't been filed against Sundeen as of Wednesday.

When asked why he didn't drive away after the initial attack, Sundeen said, "I can't answer that, a bad judgment call."

Sundeen doesn't appear to have a violent criminal history in North Dakota, though he has been charged with various traffic violations, reckless driving, criminal mischief and driving under the influence in the past.