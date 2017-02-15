Search
    North Dakota Senate passes initiated measure study commission

    By John Hageman Today at 2:49 p.m.

    BISMARCK — North Dakota senators approved a bill to create a commission to study the state's initiated and referred measure process Wednesday, Feb. 15.

    Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, worried that the commission would result in reducing the power of the people to place proposed laws and constitutional amendments on the ballot. Supporters have said they support the initiated measure process but are seeking potential changes to make the process is smoother.

    Ultimately, Senate Bill 2135 passed the Senate in a 38-8 vote.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
