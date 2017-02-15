North Dakota Senate passes initiated measure study commission
BISMARCK — North Dakota senators approved a bill to create a commission to study the state's initiated and referred measure process Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, worried that the commission would result in reducing the power of the people to place proposed laws and constitutional amendments on the ballot. Supporters have said they support the initiated measure process but are seeking potential changes to make the process is smoother.
Ultimately, Senate Bill 2135 passed the Senate in a 38-8 vote.