Located on the corner of DeMers Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest, Corner Coffee, which opened at the end of January, sports an Alpine lodge look with rustic wood decor, distinct from most major coffee shop chains.

Moore, who owns the Riverwalk Centre and the River Cinema in East Grand Forks, started eyeing the corner location early in 2015.

The building previously had housed a bank and later a Java Express.

Moore said the location was ideal, not only for the large amounts of traffic that passes by on DeMers Avenue, but it also had a drive-thru exiting onto Fourth Street.

After removing an awning Java Express had installed, he was able to create an outdoor patio facing DeMers.

Researching coffee shops, he'd seen a lot of demand for it, but he said the choices were limited, especially in East Grand Forks.

He had considered various sources for his coffee, including Caribou Coffee and Dunkin' Donuts, before finally settling on Grand Forks supplier Bully Brew, which is locally roasted.

"Our goal is to be better than most franchises out there," he said.

In addition to the coffee, the establishment has an extensive menu, all of which is baked fresh each day, Moore said.

The breakfast menu has a few different kinds of croissants and muffins, and they serve hot and cold sandwiches at lunchtime.

They also carry Cinnabon products.

The shop is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.