ND oil production fell 9 percent in December

Severe winter weather contributed to the production decline.

Director Lynn Helms noted in his monthly update that December had significant snowstorms, 15 days with winds over 35 miles per hour and nine days with temperatures below negative 10 degrees, conditions that make hydraulic fracturing and other operations difficult.

Natural gas production fell 12.6 percent in December to an average of 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures.

Winter weather also prompted natural gas flaring to increase from 11 percent in November to 14 percent in December due to freezing problems, Helms said.

The number of wells that have been drilled but are waiting on hydraulic fracturing crews was estimated to be 807 at the end of December, a decrease of 32 from the previous month.

The number of inactive wells was estimated to be 1,573 in December, an increase of 54.

Thirty-eight drilling rigs were operating in North Dakota on Wednesday, down from 41 a year ago and 137 two years ago at this time.

Operators are expected to add a few more rigs in 2017, as long as oil prices remain between $50 and $60 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, Helms said.