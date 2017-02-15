Man accused of killing Devils Lake woman arraigned in Louisiana

Joseph E. Dalahoussaye, 43, was indicted Jan. 12 by a Lafayette Parish grand jury for second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Rachael Louise Alexander, according to Lafayette Parish clerk Millie Nugent.

Dalahoussaye entered a plea of not guilty at his Feb. 7 arraignment, Nugent said. His next court appearance, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for May 11.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 2 to a report of a suicide on the 100 block of Georgine Street in Lafayette, according to a news release. There, they discovered the body of Alexander, who had died from a gunshot wound, John Mowell, a sheriff's public information officer, told the Herald in September. He declined to say where she was shot.

Detectives investigating the case were "suspicious of the initial report of a suicide" and began investigating it as a homicide. Authorities arrested Dalahoussaye the same day, Mowell said. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

When asked if there was any connection between Alexander and Dalahoussaye, Mowell said "none that he could discuss."

In September, Alexander's mother, Melodie Watt, told the Herald her daughter had been living in Louisiana, where her father resides, for the past two years. Alexander was the mother of two children.

Dalahoussaye posted a $500,000 bond Jan. 24 and is out of custody while awaiting his hearing, Nugent said.

Lt. John Babin with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Delahoussaye was last arrested in the 1990s, when he was convicted of drag racing and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Alexander had a criminal record in North Dakota. She pleaded guilty to a petty theft charge in 2013. Court records show listings for a nearly identical name, Rachel Louise Alexander, also born in 1987, with drug charges. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Ramsey County, a Class A felony, in 2012, but had her sentence deferred.