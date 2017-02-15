Grand Forks ranked top city to buy home in N.D.
Grand Forks is the best city in North Dakota to buy a home, according to one website.
Simplemost.com calculated the top city in each state to buy a house based on average home listing prices, tax bills, household incomes and other factors such as crime rate and recreation.
Grand Forks was the pick for North Dakota, with a calculated median property tax bill of $2,408, a median house listing price of $239,000 and a median household income of $44,134.
The site also attributed the sporting and cultural events surrounding UND as a reason Grand Forks was a great place to settle down. Simplemost gathered data for the calculations for the list from GoBankingRates.com, a service that examines mortgage rates.
The best place to buy a home in Minnesota is Minnetonka, a westside suburb of Minneapolis, according to the site. Brandon, S.D., right outside Sioux Falls took the top spot in South Dakota.