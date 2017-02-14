Kingbird was one of about 100 participants who gathered in the parking lot of the John Glas Fieldhouse on Tuesday for Bemidji's first-ever Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Walk. Marchers, including men and children, as well as Native American women, united in solidarity with similar events taking place nationwide, hoping to call attention to the disproportionate amount of violence against Native women.

"We felt that it was very important for us to organize an event for today with the other actions that are happening all over Canada and all over the rest of the United States," said organizer Audrianna Goodwin. "This is a very touching issue for almost all of us in the room ... and we just want to do our part in raising awareness to this issue."

Participants held signs and some wore red shawls during the march from the field house to BSU's Hobson Memorial Union; the group was greeted by honking cars as it traveled along Bemidji Avenue North. Native women and those who had lost family members led the march and allies brought up the rear.

The event was planned by the Indigenous Environmental Network's women's leadership group Ogimaakwewiwin. Group member Simone Senogles said that while Ogimaakwewiwin only became aware of similar marches last week, they decided to do their best to pull together the Tuesday event.

"Even though the time was really, really short we knew that it was something we wanted to do, we wanted to at least try," Senogles told participants. "We're really, really humbled and honored by all of you coming out on this cold day and joining us."

After the march, attendees gathered in the Beaux Arts Ballroom in Hobson. A Planned Parenthood table offered condoms and literature about HIV/AIDS prevention, while Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter and Red Lake shelter Equay Wiigamig also offered information about services. The organizers spoke about violence against Native women both nationwide and locally before jingle dress dancers performed.

"We want to acknowledge that this is a real issue to people," said organizer Anna Goldtooth. "It affects us everywhere, and in our community we've experienced a lot of violence happening in the past few years against Native women."

Each speaker said that much of the violence against indigenous women stems from colonization, even violence within Native communities.

"This violence that's perpetuated against our women isn't who we are. It never was part of our ways to hurt our women," Goodwin said. "I just can't stress enough that this isn't who we are."