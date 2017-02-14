Man, 22, dies in Duluth neighborhood shooting

Duluth police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 510 E. 11th Street at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken from the home on a gurney, witnesses said, and transferred by Gold Cross Ambulance to a local hospital. Police confirmed just before 5 p.m. that the victim had died.

Police remained on the scene into the evening hours, and at 8 p.m. Duluth police reported that its officers — as well as several agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — were executing search warrants in connection with the case.

A "person of interest" had been detained but no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m., Duluth police said, with the investigation expected to continue overnight.

Mayor Emily Larson said in a statement Tuesday night that she wanted to assure the Duluth community that the police department is "fully engaged" and has responded swiftly to make progress to resolve the case.

"When a person is harmed in our community, our whole community is harmed. Today, tragically so. Our condolences go to the victim's family and friends. As a parent, this is simply heartbreaking news," she said in the statement.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said that preliminary information indicated that the incident may have been related to a home invasion or robbery.

The shooting took place in a small, single-story house that neighbors said has been college rental property for several years.

Eleventh Street is a dead-end in that area, just off Central Entrance, below Skyline Parkway and two blocks west of Myers-Wilkins Elementary School. School district officials said the school was placed in a precautionary lockdown on request of police after the shooting. School was already out by that time but some students still were in the building for extracurricular activities.

More than 20 squad cars converged at the scene within minutes of the first 911 call, with many officers searching backyards, alleys and woods with their guns drawn. Several dogs also were used to search for a suspect outside the home.

Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol and Minnesota State Patrol also were at the scene.

Residents interviewed during the incident said the neighborhood has mostly avoided serious violence.

"I've lived here since 1958 and we've never had anything like this before. We've had some car break-ins, but no shooting before," said Ken Cusick, who lives just down the block and across the street from the house where the shooting took place.

Klay Longstreet said he's lived on 11th Street for nearly 20 years.

"We have a lot of rentals on this block, so there are parties, the usual college stuff, but nothing serious," he said.

Theresa Wanless said she lives just two blocks from the shooting. She said she still trusts law enforcement to find the guilty parties and keep control of the city's streets.

"But it's just two blocks from the school. And there have been lots of shootings. It's very scary," she said.

Wanless said she's not convinced that the shootings are unrelated or that city officials are correct saying it's not part of a larger problem.

"Now, after this, being so close to my home, I'm not so sure," she said, lamenting the lack of information released after each shooting.

"It's unfortunate we only get short answers" from police, she said.

The case would mark the first homicide in Duluth since October, when 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns was fatally shot outside a Lincoln Park bar. Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, has been charged with intentional second-degree murder in that case.

It's also the second shooting death in the Twin Ports this year. Kyle Androsky, 21, was killed outside a Superior bar on the morning of Jan. 1, with his brother also suffering a gunshot wound. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jamar Maurice Smith, who remains in custody in Minnesota, but have not charged him or anyone else with the actual shooting.

Tuesday's shooting is the sixth in Duluth in less than four weeks. Victims have suffered varying levels of injuries, but until Tuesday's shooting no deaths had been reported.

Police have said the incidents are an "anomaly," brought on by a number of factors, including increased availability of firearms, but have said there are no clear connections between any of the incidents.

"We haven't seen a spike of shootings like this in my career," said Tusken, who has been with the department for 25 years, shortly after Tuesday's incident was reported.

Lisa Kaczke contributed to this report.