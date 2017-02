Joi (left) and Arvid Thompson dance Tuesday afternoon during a Valentine's Day event at Parkwood Senior Living in Grand Forks. Parkwood puts on various events such as the Valentine's Day Dance and Social, which is always a big hit. The Cathy Erickson Band played old tunes from the '60s and '70s. Some couples got up and danced while others just enjoyed old-fashioned conversation. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

