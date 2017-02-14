Amber Gajeski, the center's activities assistant, said the goal of the evening was to help seniors meet new people. She said she often hears members express that they do not have companions with whom to share activities.

"That's kind of one of the main reasons why I (thought), we have to try this event," she said. "Even if they don't find love, which we're not really expecting."

Five men and five women attended. They sat in pairs and talked for eight minutes at a time, then mingled as a group afterward. The attendees said they came into the evening expecting a lighthearted evening without pressure.

"I'm at an age now where it's about fun, meeting new people," said Bobbie, a member of the center who declined to give her last name. "It's not like I think I'm going to find a husband or anything. It's just about having fun now."

Attendees noted on a sheet of paper if they were interested in getting to know anyone they met further. Gajeski had placed conversation prompts on each table in case any of the pairs needed help breaking the ice, but the cards seemed to go untouched as everyone chatted easily up until the time came to switch pairs.

Jim Laturnus said he found he had a lot in common with all of the women he visited.

"I had nothing to lose, really," he said of his choice to come to the event. "I was just looking for companionship. I do know some of these other people here before. They're all fun. Every single one of them had something in common."

"We really had a good time, learned a little bit about each other," Roxie Lord said. "I'm really glad I came." She added she approaches everything with the same positive attitude. "A sense of humor is the best thing to have to keep going through life," she said.

Gajeski said in the future, the Senior Center may organize a similar event for women only so they can meet new friends. "There's a lot of people that just moved here. It would be nice for them to get introduced to other people."