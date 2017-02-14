Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Devils Lake man accused of terrorizing bar patrons, pointing gun at another man

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:14 p.m.

    DEVILS LAKE—A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after witnesses said he threatened patrons at a Devils Lake bar with a gun.

    Brandon Kent Sundeen, of Devils Lake, faces terrorizing, driving under the influence and assault charges after reports he was waving a gun early Tuesday morning at Thirsty's Bar in downtown Devils Lake.

    Peter Owlboy Jr. told the Forum News Service that Sundeen was outside the bar and appeared drunk and ready to fight. Sundeen also pointed a gun at Owlboy's chest, the victim said, adding he feared for his life.

    Sundeen eventually left after calming down, Owlboy said.

    Devils Lake Police said they later pulled Sundeen over and booked him at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center.

    Charges had not been filed against Sundeen as of Tuesday evening.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsDevils Lakebar fightthirsty'sBrandon Sundeen
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement