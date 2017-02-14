Brandon Kent Sundeen, of Devils Lake, faces terrorizing, driving under the influence and assault charges after reports he was waving a gun early Tuesday morning at Thirsty's Bar in downtown Devils Lake.

Peter Owlboy Jr. told the Forum News Service that Sundeen was outside the bar and appeared drunk and ready to fight. Sundeen also pointed a gun at Owlboy's chest, the victim said, adding he feared for his life.

Sundeen eventually left after calming down, Owlboy said.

Devils Lake Police said they later pulled Sundeen over and booked him at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center.

Charges had not been filed against Sundeen as of Tuesday evening.