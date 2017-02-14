Man accused in Crookston bar death a free man

The criminal case against the 29-year-old Crookston man officially was closed Tuesday after Judge Tamara Yon sentenced him in Polk County District Court for his actions during a confrontation with John Henry Torres, who died after hitting his head Dec. 25, 2015, outside Captain Crooks bar. Prosecutors failed to convince a jury that a shove from Strommen caused Torres' death.

Strommen didn't deny pushing Torres, but he said he never saw Torres fall, suggesting the victim slipped on the ice.

Torres died a week later at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks due to head injuries.

Last month, jurors acquitted Strommen of the most serious charges: first-degree manslaughter, a felony; and fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. The jury did find Strommen guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Yon sentenced Strommen to 90 days in jail, the maximum sentence for the charge under Minnesota law. But Strommen will get credit for time served, meaning he does not have to spend anymore time in jail. He was ordered to pay $1,085 in court fees and fines.

Torres' fiancee, Rita Saenz, faced Strommen in court, telling him "you destroyed my family." She insisted Strommen killed the man she loved, though she was not present during the altercation.

"He doesn't feel bad, I see nothing but evilness in his eyes," Saenz told Forum News Service. "I wanted him to look at me, look at my kids so that he could see what I have to see with my kids every day."

Strommen remained silent throughout Tuesday's hearing, only shaking his head when Yon asked if he had anything to say before his sentencing. Strommen did not look at Saenz during the hearing. He also declined to give comment to reporters from WDAZ.

Saenz told WDAZ she felt the justice system failed her, adding her family will never see closure.

"I tried everything I could do," she said. "I tried to do it, and I feel like I failed my husband because I was going to get justice, and I wasn't able to do that."

