Former UND med school could get $3.3 million in renovations

The SMHS left the space over the course of last summer to move into a brand-new facility just a few blocks away. Since then, the administrative and advising offices of the UND College of Arts and Sciences have been moving their operations into the building.

The plan to renovate the old SMHS would help clear the way for the consolidation of additional departments in the basement, first and second floors of the old SMHS. Some of the functions that would move over now are housed in buildings slated to be taken offline by the university.

As proposed to the SBHE, the renovations would be funded by $1.3 million in extraordinary repair funding and $2 million in appropriated funds.

An SBHE summary of the university's proposal states UND indicated there is a "high probability" that digital classrooms will be built while the renovations are taking place. The summary states the board would not consider approval of additional classroom space until prior approval of the university's strategic plan, along with the portion of a master plan which identifies facility needs for programming.

The request from UND was heard Tuesday by the board's budget and finance committee.

North Dakota University System communications director Billie Jo Lorius said the committee has asked UND for additional information. Lorius said the committee took no specific action on the proposal beyond passing it along to be heard by the board at its next full meeting.

Other news

• UND's Pride of the North marching band has met its fundraising goal of $88,000, set in November. The funds were donated by 232 alumni, friends and loved ones and will be used to purchase new uniforms for the fall of 2017.

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston will host the founder and CEO of Extreme Sandbox, Randy Stenger, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Peterson Classroom of Heritage Hall. A question and answer session and refreshments will follow the presentation.

• The UND Music Department will host a senior trombone recital for Sean Sprague at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hughes Fine Arts Center. The recital is free, and all are welcome.

• The UND Music Department will host a recital for the UND Guitar Studio at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Hughes Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.