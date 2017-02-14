After a brief cold snap moved into the region last week, temperatures have been about 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. Highs statewide have lingered in the high 30s this week and are expected to climb into the low and mid-40s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

"We have gotten into the 44 to 51 range for this week of February," NWS meteorologist Peter Speicher said of past weather readings. "We've been as warm as 51 back in 2000. It's not totally uncommon, but it's still well above seasonal norms."

An extended outlook from NWS favors above-normal temperatures next week for most of the country except for the West Coast and Alaska.

Records possible

Some cities have a shot of setting record highs next week, and for Grand Forks, Sunday's record high could be the easiest to break. The city's high temperature record for Feb. 19, set last year, was 44 at the Grand Forks International Airport, and Speicher said Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 45 degrees.

"That would be the easiest to break," Speicher said.

No high records have been set in February so far this year.

Above-freezing temperatures could be good news for southern and western parts of North Dakota. The warm weather should speed up snowmelt, helping to remove excess moisture from river basins along watersheds.

Fields in the southern part of the Red River Valley have little snow compared with the Red River of the North starting near Hillsboro.

Paths could open up as the snow melts, taking the excess water to rivers, streams and lakes. Areas should be on the lookout for rising water levels, but the melt taking off that excess water from snowpack slowly could help alleviate flooding in the spring, according to the NWS. Less snow could mean less moisture that could flow over the plains.

"Anything helps," Speicher said. "It definitely helps that we are going back below freezing at night because that slows the flow rate down."

Devils Lake Basin

In the Devils Lake Basin, they could see above-freezing temperatures Wednesday and into the weekend, with some days going above 40 degrees.

A slow melt can't hurt the Devils Lake Basin, said Jeff Frith, manager of the Devils lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board. The region surrounding the 150,000-acre lake likely will see major flooding due to heavy snow and saturated soil from a wet summer and fall. NWS meteorologists predict a 2-foot to 4-foot rise with record runoff and possibly elevations.

There still is a lot of winter left and potential for more snow, though Devils Lake has been lucky since snowfall has been relatively low for moisture accumulation in January and into mid-February, he said.

"A long, slow melt would be just what the doctor ordered, but I think we have way too much winter left to start getting really excited about spring," Frith said.

NWS meteorologists were assessing snowpack and other factors that will play a role in predicting flood outlooks. The agency's second spring flood outlook is due Thursday, though Frith doesn't expect much to change since the last one was released almost three weeks ago.

The Midwest likely will see more precipitation than normal in February, and that trend should continue into April, according to NWS. There is no precipitation forecast for this week, though there is a 50 percent chance of next week being wetter than normal.

Overall, February for almost all of the U.S. should be warmer than normal. Colder-than-normal temperatures could return by the end of February and into early March, NWS meteorologists predict.