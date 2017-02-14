Tribe asks court to overturn pipeline permits

Tribal lawyers filed for a summary judgement on the permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following an executive order by President Donald Trump that expedited the 1,172-mile crude oil pipeline's approval.

The Tribe said it is seeking the judgement in hopes of getting a decision before the pipeline can go into operation.

The corps issued the final easement allowing the pipeline to be constructed under the Missouri River, half a mile upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, on Feb. 8, reversing an earlier decision to withhold the easement while the agency completed an environmental impact statement.

"In this arbitrary and capricious reversal of course, the Trump Administration is circumventing the law: wholly disregarding the treaty rights of the Standing Rock Sioux and ignoring the legally required environmental review. It isn't the 1800s anymore — the U.S. government must keep its promises to the Standing Rock Sioux and reject rather than embrace dangerous projects that undercut treaties," Jan Hasselman, the Earthjustice attorney who is representing the Tribe in its challenges against the pipeline, said in a statement.

The action comes on the heels of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who denied a request for a temporary restraining order to halt pipeline construction while the legal battle plays out.