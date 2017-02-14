Police: Saving a life comes first when reporting overdoses

She had overdosed. Someone had brought her to the clinic in the middle of the night, authorities said, but when the clinic was closed, whoever brought her abandoned the car and left. They didn't call 911.

This month, the Grand Forks Police Department put out a reminder that those using and possessing drugs who are present at the time of an overdose will not be prosecuted if they call and cooperate with first responders.

In North Dakota and Minnesota, Good Samaritan laws are on the books that give immunity to those who call in drug overdoses if the caller remains on scene until first responders arrive and cooperate with medical services and law enforcement. The person must be in need of emergency medical services. Up to three people can be granted immunity.

The law also applies to people overdosing from alcohol consumption.

"We want people to be focused on saving a life," said Lt. Jeremy Moe with the special resource bureau.

In 2016, Grand Forks Police responded to 28 calls for overdoses. Three of them were fatal.

State Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, was a sponsor of the Good Samaritan laws that passed in North Dakota in 2015. The former director of the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy, Anderson said he wanted to sponsor the law to give people a better chance to survive. Information provided by companions can be key to successful care.

"It's hard to find out what they took or what the situation is, so by the time doctors get a chance to figure out what it is, it's too late," Anderson said.

In the process of passing the law, legislators heard testimony from a man whose companions had abandoned him in a dumpster, thinking he'd overdosed, Anderson said.

But too few people know about the law, Anderson said. He also believes law enforcement have been overzealous in pressing charges against people, despite the law.

"They're using the Good Samaritan laws as an excuse to charge people because, obviously, if I gave you drugs, then I'm guilty of providing them for you. It's like a sale even if I gave it to you free," he said. "So we need a little better education with police. If you're trying to save somebody's life for crying out loud, back off a little bit. Catch the crook the next time."

Anderson said users speak to one another, and if law enforcement is too aggressive, it might deter people from calling for help.

Grand Forks Police said they were not aware of any specific incidents in town where immunity had been granted based on the Good Samaritan laws.

Forum News Service contributed to this article.