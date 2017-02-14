Lawmakers put brake on speed limit changes for interstates in ND
BISMARCK -- State lawmakers declined to boost the speed limit on North Dakota’s interstates to 80 mph Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Senate Bill 2057, introduced by Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, would have increased the speed limit on interstates 29 and 94 from 75 mph to 80 mph. As amended, it would have also bumped up the fines for speeding on the highway.
The bill failed on the Senate floor 18-28.
