    Lawmakers put brake on speed limit changes for interstates in ND

    By John Hageman Today at 2:15 p.m.

    BISMARCK -- State lawmakers declined to boost the speed limit on North Dakota’s interstates to 80 mph Tuesday, Feb. 14.

    Senate Bill 2057, introduced by Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, would have increased the speed limit on interstates 29 and 94 from 75 mph to 80 mph. As amended, it would have also bumped up the fines for speeding on the highway.

    The bill failed on the Senate floor 18-28.

    Check back later for an update to this story.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
