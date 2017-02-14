Authorities on scene with active shooter in Crosby, N.D.

Police brought several items out of the home shortly after 1 p.m., five of which appeared to be rifles.

Police have been on scene since 3 a.m., according to Divide County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Schroeder.

So far, no one has been arrested, and it’s not clear whether anyone is hurt.

“We have no idea,” Schroeder said. He declined to release further information, including where exactly shots were fired, saying that police are still trying to figure out what caused the situation.

Schools in northwest Crosby are on lockdown, and police have roped off that section of town.

The sheriff’s office is getting assistance from Border Patrol, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Highway Patrol, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Minot SWAT team