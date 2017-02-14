Ryan appointed to fill SBHE seat

Ryan is the former president of Altru Health System, a position he held from 1997 to 2014. He is now a practicing doctor within the system and is a current resident of Grand Forks.

A release from Burgum's office identifies Ryan as a past instructor, course director and assistant dean at the UND School of Medicine, as well as a member of its faculty academic council since 2015.

The seat he has been appointed to fill on the SBHE is a four-year term to fill an impending vacancy to be left by board member Kari Reichert, whose term ends in June. Ryan will be one of eight voting board members and is the first Grand Forks resident to sit on the board since 2015.