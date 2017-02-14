Statewide holiday season crackdown results in 447 citations

From Dec. 16 to Jan. 31, North Dakota peace officers administered 447 citations attributed to extra enforcement. Of those, 55 were alcohol-related with 50 driving under the influence arrests. There also were 35 drug arrests made with the extra patrols.

NDDOT awards law enforcement agencies grants to help pay overtime for additional traffic enforcement during the holiday season, with a goal of cracking down on dangerous driving.

In 2016, about 43 percent of all motor vehicle deaths in North Dakota were alcohol related, according to NDDOT.