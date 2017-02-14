The head of the House Intelligence Committee is concerned about the news leaks that led to Flynn's resignation, CNN reports.

There is no comment from the Kremlin but senior Russian lawmakers say the resignation of Trump's national security adviser shows that efforts were being made to undermine Russian-U.S. relations.

TRAVEL BAN CHALLENGE

The most consequential legal challenge to Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days.

CABINET

Four Republican senators have yet to say if they will support labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, raising suspense about whether he will survive an initial confirmation hearing this week.

ISRAEL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing for a White House meeting with Trump on Wednesday, will work with advisers to align Israeli and U.S. thinking on the Middle East and ensure "no gaps" remain.

FED

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a congressman to halt international negotiations in the early stages of Trump's presidency, says the Fed has the authority to consult with foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.

BUSINESS

Chief executives of some of America's largest retailers are heading to Washington this week to make their case that a controversial tax on imports would be bad for businesses and customers, sources say.