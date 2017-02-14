Early morning fire evacuates building at Budget Inn

The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to the motel at 3400 Gateway Dr. at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Four engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire originated in Room 150, which was unoccupied, according to Trent Naylor, a maintenance worker at the Budget Inn. Jerome Lindvall was sleeping in the room next door, and he said he began smelling smoke at about 6:45, but did not see any flames.

Naylor, who said he is an ex-firefighter, went into the room with an extinguisher and said it appeared the fire had begun in some wiring in the ceiling.

Grand Forks firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Only two of the four buildings at the Budget Inn were in use Tuesday. Naylor said they would relocate those staying in that building for the day.

Tuesday morning, firefighters ran hoses to the building. Smoke could be seen billowing out of vent firefighters had opened in the crawl space.