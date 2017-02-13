City committee reviews Arbor Park petition

Though Mock previously has voted in favor of developing the 15 S. Fourth St. property, she said it's all up to local residents now.

"I think at this point, my feelings and thoughts on the matter are completely irrelevant," she said. "Now it needs to go to a vote."

A petition initially delivered to the City Council in November sought to block the development deal, and it finally arrived before city leaders Monday after months of vetting that lasted through December.

City Council members such as Mock were asked to consider whether they should grant the petition's request, which would transfer the property to the local Park District, or if they should send the question of its future to the public, where residents would decide if it should be the home of a five-story condo and retail building.

City leaders seemed unified on sending the matter to a public vote, but committee members did not set a specific date. Instead, they voted 7-0 to refer the matter to staff, who will return the question of the election date to the full City Council.

City Council member Ken Vein said he suspects Mock is correct about the future of the election. He pointed out another agenda item that won a 7-0 vote of early support Monday to launch a "comprehensive downtown planning process" that includes a review of downtown parks and open spaces, potential updates to Town Square and likely redevelopment of the downtown water treatment plant site.

Vein said he'd like to have that planning process well on its way by the time a vote happens "so that we have good information for an informed public."

Supporters of Arbor Park made their voices heard Monday. Mary Weaver, owner of Browning Arts, a downtown shop near the park, challenged the idea that the park was supposed to be temporary.

"My question about this whole thing is, why does a work of art, which so many people enjoy, have to be destroyed to create condos for so few?" Weaver said. "Too many people in Grand Forks and surrounding towns like and enjoy the park so much. They specifically visit it when they come to town, and the residents who already live here bring their friends and relatives down to the park to show it off."

Plenty of others are in favor of development, arguing it would be a big economic shot in the arm for downtown Grand Forks.

"I believe that development of the lot is very important for the community and our future," Vein said.

City Council President Dana Sande predicted a November vote would be the most likely. A proposed 0.75 percent sales tax increase failed at the polls in November, but the mayor has vowed to bring it back—and it still would take time to draft the tax proposal.

"I think it would be logical, if the mayor is still interested in sales tax, it would be logical to combine the sales tax and Arbor lot vote," Sande said. "I still see them as separate issues, but if we're going to do two special elections, financially, it makes sense to do them at the same time."