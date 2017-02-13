"I think it's good we're taking a different approach to things," City Council member Danny Weigel said.

"In many organizations, we do things because 'that's the way we've always done it.' It's good to see some new things being tried out here."

Committee of the Whole

The city's Committee of the Whole gave its support to a plan to tweak local housing policies in multiple areas, including taxes, developer fees and special assessments.

The committee unanimously approved a measure that would expand certain tax breaks—already in place for single-family homes — to townhomes and condominiums while they're unoccupied and owned by the builder. The measure includes a cap on the number of properties per builder.

The board also voted 6-1 in support of suspending the amount of "up front" money developers are required to pay for new infrastructure around homes—often underground utilities—for the next two construction seasons. The measure would make it less expensive for developers to build a home, spurring construction and decreasing the cost of lots, city leaders theorized.

They acknowledged, however, that costs still would be passed along to property owners. If developers didn't pay for the utility installment, those costs would show up later on special assessments.

Another measure in the same vote would defer special assessments for three years on new homes and townhomes "put in service" during the 2017 building season.

City Council member Jeannie Mock voted against the measure, citing concerns that costs eventually would be passed on to owners, adding "sticker shock" to homes.

She also said she didn't believe it necessarily would guarantee less expensive developments but rather could speed up construction of pricey ones.

"I am not as interested as just incentivizing development to incentivize development, I'm interested in the needs we have and getting those needs filled," Mock said.

City Council President Dana Sande spoke in favor of the measure, suggesting it's time to try something new.

"I'm still of the opinion that the market will solve itself," he said, but acknowledged several groups, such as developers, the Chamber and the Economic Development Corporation, are pushing for policy changes in hopes of giving the market a boost.

A City Council vote is required to make changes final.

Housing study

The city's Growth Fund Committee offered its unanimous support for the city to spend $10,000 on a countywide study organizers hope will offer insight for tackling housing needs in the city and beyond.

The study will cost nearly $62,000 and is jointly organized by the Grand Forks Housing Authority and the local Economic Development Corporation. The study already has $10,000 from the county's Base Realignment Impact Committee. The Housing Authority is expected to cover whatever costs are not paid by groups such as the county and city.

"When we look at a regional economy, we've in the past looked at housing only in the city limits of Grand Forks, and this study broadens that," said Meredith Richards, the city's community development deputy director. She said the study will reach Larimore, Emerado and beyond.

"If you added 20 houses, what would your school capacity look like, or your fire protection or police protection? This is to help those communities get a handle on where they are or where they could be," Richards said.

A Jobs Development Authority vote is required to disburse the funding.