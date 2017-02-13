The early dismissals and later start time are intended to give educators additional time to work with each other and prepare for their classes.

"Having the Wednesday early dismissal time allows teachers, specialists and principals the time to collaborate," said Jody Thompson, the district's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, at Monday's regular School Board meeting. "That's essential in the success of our professional learning community model."

The board voted to approve the changes last spring for the current school year. The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction approved the district's shortening of the elementary school days in 2016, which previously started at 8:05 a.m.

District administrators will apply to the department by July 1 to continue the schedule. According to Superintendent Larry Nybladh, the School Board is not required to vote again unless members do not want to continue the early dismissals and later start time.

A January survey to assess the time changes' effectiveness showed district staff and administrators have largely found the times useful for increasing preparation time, collaboration and reducing the number of days substitute teachers are needed. Forty-two percent of staff and 75 percent of administration members responded to the survey.

Thompson said feedback from parents on the schedule changes also has been positive. However, the survey did not seek responses from parents.

School Board member Meggen Sande expressed disappointment that parents were not surveyed.

She said she has received a number of negative comments about the early dismissal days and later start to the school day regarding managing childcare and whether the programs are adequate.

"Last year, this was a big issue with parents, and so I am incredibly disappointed that we're not asking the parents how they feel about it," Sande said. "I feel like we're kind of doing the same thing this year, except now we're actually saying that their input doesn't matter, not that we just forgot to get it."

Parent Jeremiah Neubert, who has two children ages 5 and 9, expressed discontent with the shortened school days, saying the schools have not had enough staff available to supervise students before they are picked up from school on early dismissal days.

"They've had trouble keeping track of students, knowing where they are, and stuff like that," he said. "You go in there, you see that kids are kind of running crazy and they're not where they should be. They just don't have enough staff keep the students, what I would say, 100 percent safe."

The after-school activity programs available include Encore Early Out, which is funded by the district and serves every elementary school except Kelly and Discovery, and the Y.M.C.A. Fit-N-Fun program, which serves Kelly and Discovery. Thompson said about 75 to 80 paraprofessionals, Y.M.C.A. program and Encore Early Out staff supervise children on early dismissal days. About 770 children total participate in both programs, Thompson said.

He said he believes the programs available have addressed any concerns parents might have brought up about the early dismissal days, such as how the children would be occupied, but that the committee formed to evaluate the scheduling changes will continue to consider feedback.

"We'll probably take some of the discussion from tonight and some of the suggestions from the board and probably meet again and perhaps think about a short survey."