Red River Zoo hopes Pallas cats get along meow-velously

The zoo recently introduced Eva, a 1-year-old female from California, to Sural, a 3-year-old from Japan — just in time for Valentine's Day.

"We have had really outstanding success here, not only breeding them," but with having kittens survive," said Red River Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson.

The zoo has had two litters with kittens surviving — one of five kittens in 2010, and another with a single kitten in 2011, Jacobson said.

The pairing is part of a global effort by the Species Survival Plan, the Match.com for endangered and threatened animals.

The zoo has a second pair of Pallas cats: an older female named Elvira and a male named Subitai. They're together in an off-exhibit area in the back of the zoo, where it's hoped that some mating magic happens.

"Pretty cool, important work," Jacobson said. "They're amazing little cats."

Jacobson said the zoo's newest pair of Pallas cats, a near-threatened species, are being introduced to each other on the recommendations of zoologists and geneticists to diversify the genetics of the captive population.

The problem with getting Pallas cats to successfully reproduce in captivity is that they have no natural immunity to diseases such as toxoplasmosis, a parasitic organism not found in their natural environments.That leads to a high mortality rate among kittens. Adult cats can mount an immune response, but kittens' undeveloped immune systems leave them susceptible, according to the International Society for Endangered Cats.

Pallas cats, also called manuls, are native to the frigid grasslands and steppes of Central Asia, from the Caspian Sea through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India to central China, Mongolia and southern Russia, ISEC said.

Hunting, loss of habitat and the eradication of one of their preferred food animals, the pika, are eroding their ability to survive.

The cats find the cold of North Dakota perfect, keeper Jennifer Jacobsen said.

Pallas cats generally weigh 5 to 10 pounds as adults — similar to house cats — though they look much bigger thanks to their stocky build and thick fur coats

In the wild, the cats are solitary, and only get together to mate in a short window of time between December to March, the ISEC said. Females are only in estrus for 24 to 48 hours.

In their enclosure last Friday, Feb. 10, Sural and Eva were perched on ledges just a couple of feet apart, basking in the sun and getting a good view of their surroundings.

Sural is definitely "very eager," Jennifer Jacobsen said. "He's very interested in her."

He's sprayed the cats' enclosure like a teen boy with a boatload of yearnings and a full can of Axe body spray, Jacobsen said.

Eva, however, was not looking at Sural's attempts at purr-suasion as being the cat's pajamas.

At least, not yet.

When Sural tried to jump to her ledge, Eva was not amused, hissing her cattitude and offering some quick claw work.

Sural nimbly — and perhaps wisely — leaped to the next ledge.

"She's asking for him to slow down a little bit," Jacobsen said.

As of Monday, Feb. 13, Sural's interest level was still high, executive director Jacobson said.

"He's following her around quite a bit, but we won't know anything until sometime next month," she said.

"We are hoping between the four of them, we are successful," Jacobson said.