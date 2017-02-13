"We take any information we can get our hands on," he said. "It all has an effect on the water levels at some time."

Schlag expects the new flood forecasts to reduce the chance of flooding.

"We've eaten up a month of winter where we would have received quite a bit of snow some years," he said. "This will be more realistic in this case. We've had a pretty benign end of January and early February. The forecast might show a decrease in the flood probability."

Schlag is anticipating a lower likelihood of flooding when the National Weather Service issues its newest forecast on Thursday. On Jan. 28, Pipestem Creek at Pingree had between a 10 percent and 25 percent chance of exceeding a minor flood stage. The same forecast showed the James River at Grace City had a similar chance of reaching major flood stage.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will issue its own flood forecast for Pipestem Creek and the James River next week.

Some of the information being gathered to predict possible flooding s being generated by Bob Martin, manager of the Pipestem and Jamestown dams for the Corps.

Martin takes measurements of the snowpack in the upper Pipestem Creek and James River areas and furnishes the information to the Corps and the National Weather Service.

"Later this week I'll take measurements at 14 sites in the watersheds," he said.

Multiple measurements are taken at each site by forcing a tube into the snow at random locations. The amount of snow in the tube is weighed to determine the snow's water content. A formula is used to convert the weight of the moisture into an equivalent water depth held by the snow in that area.

Martin said he anticipates the measurements he takes this week will show less moisture in the snowpack.

"We've had quite a bit of settling and evaporation in the past weeks," he said.

Measurements on the ground are supplemented by data from an aerial survey taken last weekend, Schlag said. The aerial survey uses a sensor to determine the changes in gamma rays that are naturally occurring in the soil. Gamma rays are naturally occurring radiation that occurs in low levels in the soil.

"The gamma rays change as they pass through water," Schlag said. "By measuring that change, we can determine the amount of moisture on the ground."

All of this information is fed into computer programs called models.

"It takes into account the existing moisture and soil conditions," Schlag said. "Then it uses each year of data we have to forecast what would have happened that year."

The National Weather Service has more than 30 years of data it uses for the Jamestown area. This includes the years of 1997, 2009 and 2011 when flooding occurred.

The models then output the forecasted maximum river levels for each year based on the current snowpack conditions and the next 90 days of historic weather from each year.

"We can then determine the percentage of years when the model indicates there would have been a flood," Schlag said.