The trial for Tamra Dee Bulik, 52, was set to begin Tuesday, but North Dakota court records indicate she will have a plea agreement hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Bulik faced one Class B felony of misapplying entrusted property, 23 Class C felony charges of forgery or counterfeiting and one misdemeanor deceptive writings charge. At least one forgery or counterfeiting charge has been dismissed.

Bulik, who was hired by the Ambulance Service in 2014, is accused of forging documents and multiple checks, paying herself for excessive holidays and weeks, and writing checks for herself, some of which exceeded $1,000.

A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Each Class C felony carries up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Bulik faces up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine on the Class A misdemeanor.

The Herald was unable to obtain the plea agreement by press time.