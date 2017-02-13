Search
    Charges: Man drove drunk through bank wall in northwest Minnesota

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 6:25 p.m.

    WINGER, Minn.—A Fertile, Minn., man has been arrested on drunk driving charges after investigators said he drove a car through a bank wall early Friday and caused "heavy damage" to the building.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Department responded at 12:42 a.m. to Ultima Bank at 9 Minnesota Ave. in Winger, where a 2006 Chevy Impala was driven into the east side of the building. Deputies determined Trent Kenneth Vesledahl, 20, was driving the vehicle when it hit the building, causing "heavy damage to the wall," according to a news release.

    Vesledahl appeared Monday in Polk County District court on two third-degree gross misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired. His next court hearing is Feb. 28.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Winger is 40 miles southeast of Crookston.

