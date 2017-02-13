Canadian authorities intercept 7 more seeking refugee status

The Royal Canadian Mounted Patrol said it intercepted two groups of people crossing into Canada near Emerson directly north of Grand Forks on the Red River on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

An initial group of four people was discovered, then a second group of three more individuals was intercepted Monday morning.

Since Friday, Canadian authorities have intercepted 28 people crossing near Emerson. There have been 69 people intercepted since the start of 2017.

Earlier this month, immigration specialists in Winnipeg told the Herald they have seen a surge of people who had been staying in the United States but were fleeing to Canada to seek refugee status in fear of deportation under the Trump administration. Most of those people are originally from Somalia, Ghana and Djibouti, according to Rita Chahal, executive director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Once in Canada, people have three days to file refugee claims.