"We were sitting down talking, and he was telling me how impressed he was with female physicians, and how much he respected female physicians," recalled Dr. Drotar, now 47 and a hospitalist at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

"I think that got inside my head from that time," she said recently. "I wanted to make my dad proud."

From then on, Drotar said, every year when she wrote in her schoolbook what she wanted to be when she grew up, her choice was always the same: doctor.

Women have practiced as doctors in North America since the 19th century — Elizabeth Blackwell was the first to graduate from medical school in the U.S. in 1849. But the ranks of female physicians grew slowly, and even in Drotar's formative years, medicine was perceived as a "Marcus Welby, M.D." world.

TV's Dr. Welby (he practiced on ABC from 1969-76) worked with a younger doctor, also a man; and a nurse, who was a woman.

That perception — doctors are men, nurses are women — lingered. When Dale Carnes entered nursing school in 1982, about 10 percent of the class was male, he said. No one told him that as a man, he ought to be a doctor, he recalled, but "I did get some funny looks."

In truth, the percentages don't seem to have changed. Today, a little less than 10 percent of the 22,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are male, said Rick Fuentes, spokesman for the group.

Still, men are making their presence felt among the ranks of nurses. When Carnes started as a nurse in the cath lab at St. Mary's Medical Center, he was the only male. Now, all 10 of the cath lab nurses are men, he said.

Playing hospital

Change is coming more noticeably among doctors.

For at least the past decade, the University of Minnesota Medical School has had roughly a 50-50 split between male and female students, said Dr. Paula Termuhlen, dean of the medical school's Duluth campus.

"We're pleased about that," said Termuhlen, 54. "That's reflective of the population."

In her specialty, general surgery, the balance skews male even among physicians in training, Termuhlen said. Of the University of Minnesota Medical School's current residents, 39.5 percent of those in general surgery are women.

In specialties such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery and urology, the percentages of women are even smaller, she said. But family medicine is closer to 50-50, more women than men specialize in pediatrics and specialists in obstetrics/gynecology are predominantly women.

Like Drotar, Termuhlen grew up wanting to be a doctor from as early as her kindergarten or first grade years, she said.

"I know for a fact that when I used to play with my dolls and my Barbies, I used to play hospital," she said.

In the first generation of her family to attend college, Termuhlen was exposed to medical care as a child, she said. Her father was often ill, and her brother was born prematurely. Both were in and out of the hospital; her father died when she was 12.

When she graduated from medical school at St. Louis University, the field of surgery was only about 20 percent female, she said. "So I'm generationally on the cusp of when more women were entering medicine. My medical class, a third of our class were women. Folks a few years older than us will say there were just a couple of us."

'That's what little girls did'

Dr. Elizabeth Liljeblad also envisioned a medical career when she was growing up, but not as a doctor.

"From the time I was 2, I wanted to be a nurse," said Liljeblad, 57. "In the 1960s, that's what little girls did."

A native Minnesotan, Liljeblad attended the College of St. Catherine (now St. Catherine University) because it had a great nursing school, she said.

"But the other thing St. Catherine is good about was letting young women know that they were free to go wherever they wanted to go," said Liljeblad, a family practice specialist at the St. Luke's Miller Creek Medical Clinic. "So I had a couple of professors who said: Why don't you go to med school?"

Termuhlen, Liljeblad and Drotar all have experienced being mistaken for a nurse, although Liljeblad said it has happened infrequently in her practice, and the other two physicians said it happens less frequently now than it used to.

"In my surgical training, it was very common I would get mistaken for a nurse," said Termuhlen, who continues as a practicing surgeon at St. Mary's. "I purposefully would not wear white to the hospital."

Termuhlen recalled a situation that arose about a dozen years ago when she was the only female partner in a private practice.

"I had admitted one of the patients with abdominal pain to the hospital, and I came to see her the next day, and she said: 'When will the doctor be here?' " Termuhlen recalled. "And I said: I am the doctor. And she said: 'No, the real doctor.' "

Termuhlen didn't take it personally. She recognized that the patient, an older woman, had developed a bond with the senior partner in their practice. Termuhlen approached him and said he probably should care for the patient.

"The moral of that story is ... you never want to take care of somebody who doesn't have confidence in you," Termuhlen said.

A choice for nursing

While Termuhlen avoided wearing white, Ken Horrocks was required to wear white when he was in nursing school, he said.

Horrocks, 42, is a registered nurse and assistant head nurse on the short-stay cardiovascular unit and the cath lab at St. Mary's. He graduated from nursing school at Northern Michigan University in his hometown of Marquette after deciding a career in health care appealed to him more than working for his father's small construction company.

"Health care more and more appealed to me because I like to think I'm a little bit of a people person, and I like to help people," Horrocks said.

His dad encouraged him to figure out a career that he had an aptitude for and that provided good job security, and nursing seemed to be a fit, Horrocks said.

Did it matter that he was a man going into a field that long had been associated with women?

"I hesitated going into it worrying about the stereotype," he said. "But once I got started and started doing clinicals, I realized it was a complete nonissue."

It was never an issue for Carnes, he said. He entered the now defunct School of Nursing at Fairview Deaconess Hospital in the Twin Cities in 1982 after previously working in group homes for developmentally disabled adults.

"I wanted to get into something, at least at that time, where I could still work with a population like that and make a living wage," Carnes said.

During nursing school, he gravitated toward intensive care and has worked either there or in the cath lab throughout his career, he said.

'No, I'm the nurse'

Carnes, 58, has been a registered nurse for almost 32 years and at Essentia for 23 years after he and his family decided to move to Duluth because they already were spending so much time visiting here, he said.

Carnes and Horrocks experience the flip side of what female physicians experience, with patients sometimes assuming they are doctors.

How do they respond?

"I tell them that you couldn't pay me enough to be a physician," Carnes said.

"I'm just matter of fact," Horrocks said. "No, no, I'm the nurse taking care of you, and this is your doctor today."

Sometimes, care by male nurses has been rejected by patients of the opposite gender.

"I occasionally ran into an older woman who would say: 'I will not have a male nurse. Absolutely not,' " Carnes related.

Female patients sometimes will ask for female nurses for a procedure such as a catheter, Horrocks said. "It's not very often that the guys ask for guys."

Liljeblad said more than half of her patients are female, but not by a great margin. She said women seem to welcome a choice that previous generations of women often didn't have.

"Lots of women feel more comfortable just having a doctor of the same gender," Liljeblad said.

Today, "there are no barriers for a female to go wherever you want to go in medicine," she said. But she can't recommend her field wholeheartedly to anyone, she said, because "the bureaucratic stuff is a complete nightmare right now."

Girls with an interest in medicine should go for it, Termuhlen and Drotar both said.

"Working with patients and helping patients, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that," Drotar said. "I think there's lots of opportunities, especially in the present day, to do everything you want to do — have a family, have a career in medicine and enjoy it all."

Horrocks and Carnes said nursing is a great field for a boy to consider.

"For the most part, nurses in general, male or female, have become more respected in their role," Horrocks said. "Nursing as a profession has grown and has a lot more to say in the practice of medicine."