The National Weather Service's radar didn't show much activity for storms, but winds were blowing at about 20 mph near Langdon. Temperatures have dropped to about freezing in that area, according to the weather service.

Northbound traffic on N.D. Highway 32 between mileposts 192 and 194 may be reduced to one lane or blocked due to the weather.

Motorists still can travel in areas affected by the alert, though the DOT warned travelers to be cautious and to watch for changing conditions. For more information on road conditions, call 511 or go to dot.nd.gov and click on "travel map information."