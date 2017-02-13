Man attempts to chase down burglars Sunday morning

A man was coming into work at Handyman Services in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 81 north of Grand Forks shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday when he saw two men leaving the shop, according to Sgt. Chris Smith with the sheriff's office.

The victim decided to follow the two men, who headed north in a maroon Chevrolet pickup, Smith said. The victim was attempting to get a license plate number.

Despite advice from law enforcement to hold back, the victim continued to follow the burglars for about a half-hour, Smith said. When the man caught up to the truck in the 2400 block of 34th Avenue Northeast, the pickup rammed into him, disabling his vehicle. The men in the truck drove away, and the victim was not injured in the crash.

"Now he's out his car and the stuff that was stolen," Smith said.

At least a few thousand dollars worth of goods were taken from Handyman Services, Smith said.

The sheriff's office is looking for the pair, but Smith said there currently are no suspects.