Clifford Edward Monteith III, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Grand Forks District Court to one count of terrorizing and one count of aggravated assault, both Class C felonies, for his actions on May 17 and 18.

According to an affidavit filed by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Montieth assaulted a woman with a Marlin Model 60 .22-caliber rifle in rural Grand Forks County.

Court documents state Monteith stuck the rifle into the woman's mouth and told her he would kill her. The woman also was struck in the head, torso and legs with the rifle, charges said.

Monteith is serving a 15-year sentence for a June 5 assault on Pembina County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Bowman. During a traffic stop in Neche, N.D., Monteith attacked Bowman with a hunting knife, according to court documents. Charges state Monteith punched, choked and head-butted Bowman multiple times and tried to take the deputy's gun from him. Bowman used a Taser on Monteith, but the suspect fought it off. Bowman ran to his patrol car to escape the attack, which ended when the deputy shot Monteith three times. After kicking the side of the patrol car, Monteith fled but eventually was arrested.

Monteith signed a plea agreement in the Pembina County case that would drop four charges in the deputy assault, including a Class A felony count of attempted murder, if he pleaded guilty to simple assault, disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and breaking into a vehicle, all Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of menacing and criminal mischief.

Monteith will be sentenced for the Grand Forks County case on March 27. Per a plea agreement filed in court, prosecutors will request a five-year sentence, with two years suspended and two years supervised probation.