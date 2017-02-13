Proposed amendments to the governor's office budget bill would reduce Burgum's annual salary from $132,964 to zero dollars. But Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, chairman of the Government Operations Division of the House Appropriations Committee, said "it just doesn't quite work right."

The division sent the governor's office budget to the full Appropriations Committee last week without the amendment to eliminate the governor's salary, Brandenburg said Monday, Feb. 13.

"We suggested that it would be the perfect thing to give to his favorite charity," he said. "The state can't just not pay somebody."

The no-pay amendment would be effective until Burgum is no longer serving as governor or until the end of his four-year term, whichever comes first.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the option to have the governor donate his salary to charity is still on the table. He noted the budget still has to go through the Senate.

In a campaign ad released just before the state Republican convention last year, Burgum said he would "give my salary back to the taxpayers." But that pledge has run into hurdles since then.

Shortly after taking office in mid-December, Burgum said attorneys were looking into how he could turn down his pay.

"You would think that as governor that on the first day you could say, 'I refuse my salary,'" he said at the time. "But this thing is hard-wired into a bunch of different places."